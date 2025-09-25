Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll - Fort Bragg September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldiers, leaders and guests gather Sept. 11, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C., during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Brig. Gen. Bryan Babich, deputy commanding general for support of the 82nd Airborne Division, delivered the address, and the event featured a wreath-laying and a moment of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of first responders, military members and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978287
    VIRIN: 250911-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111320705
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Fort Bragg September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Fort Bragg
    Remembrance Ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download