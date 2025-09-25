B-Roll - Fort Bragg September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, leaders and guests gather Sept. 11, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C., during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Brig. Gen. Bryan Babich, deputy commanding general for support of the 82nd Airborne Division, delivered the address, and the event featured a wreath-laying and a moment of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of first responders, military members and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)