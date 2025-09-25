Soldiers, leaders and guests gather Sept. 11, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C., during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Brig. Gen. Bryan Babich, deputy commanding general for support of the 82nd Airborne Division, delivered the address, and the event featured a wreath-laying and a moment of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of first responders, military members and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978287
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111320705
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - Fort Bragg September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.