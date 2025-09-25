U.S Marines, U. K. Royal Air Force rehearse loading JLTV into A400M aircraft in Norway

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Defender rehearse loading a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle into a U.K. Royal Air Force A400M aircraft in Trondheim, Norway, on Sept. 1, 2025. The rehearsal took place as part of a Norwegian-led arctic operation that was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|09.01.2025
|09.25.2025 11:29
|B-Roll
|978284
|250902-M-VF398-1002
|DOD_111320682
|00:10:31
|TRONDHEIM, NO
|1
|1
