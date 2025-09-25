Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Marines, U. K. Royal Air Force rehearse loading JLTV into A400M aircraft in Norway

    TRONDHEIM, NORWAY

    09.01.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Defender rehearse loading a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle into a U.K. Royal Air Force A400M aircraft in Trondheim, Norway, on Sept. 1, 2025. The rehearsal took place as part of a Norwegian-led arctic operation that was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TRONDHEIM, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines, U. K. Royal Air Force rehearse loading JLTV into A400M aircraft in Norway, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Air Force
    norway

