U.S. Embassy Panama and U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team donate rescue equipment and building materials to support Panama search and rescue organization

U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 244 and members of the U.S. Embassy deliver construction materials, helmets, and life vests to the Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil (SINAPROC) in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 23, 2025. This donation was a SOUTHCOM-funded project that totaled $26,000, and it helped expand SINAPROC’s facilities to support training for 1,000 personnel at a time while enhancing life-saving capabilities for Panamanian first responders. The initiative reflects decades of U.S.–Panama cooperation and strengthens regional disaster response readiness.
