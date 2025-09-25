Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy Panama and U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team donate rescue equipment and building materials to support Panama search and rescue organization

    PANAMA

    09.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 244 and members of the U.S. Embassy deliver construction materials, helmets, and life vests to the Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil (SINAPROC) in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 23, 2025. This donation was a SOUTHCOM-funded project that totaled $26,000, and it helped expand SINAPROC’s facilities to support training for 1,000 personnel at a time while enhancing life-saving capabilities for Panamanian first responders. The initiative reflects decades of U.S.–Panama cooperation and strengthens regional disaster response readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978280
    VIRIN: 250923-F-JC347-9295
    Filename: DOD_111320541
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PA

    International Partnership
    SOUTHCOM
    Civil Affairs
    Donation
    Panama
    Kevin Marino Cabrera

