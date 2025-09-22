Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report 119| Air Force Base 78th Birthday and National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978269
    VIRIN: 250924-F-TB914-9663
    Filename: DOD_111320244
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report 119| Air Force Base 78th Birthday and National POW/MIA Recognition Day, by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow AFB
    AF Birthday
    17TRW
    Raider Report
    17TRW 17th Training Wing

