U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper
Woods assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing
gives shout out to their favorite NFL team
at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 24, 2025.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 07:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|978261
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-SH233-7892
|Filename:
|DOD_111320056
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Cooper Woods – Chiefs Shout-out, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.