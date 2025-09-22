Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines fly aboard U.K. A400 aircraft to Norwegian Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    09.01.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Defender and 1st Battalion 10th Marines fly aboard a U.K Royal Air Force A400 aircraft with a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during an exercise at an undisclosed location within the European Theater, on Sept. 2, 2025. The Norwegian-led arctic operation was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978253
    VIRIN: 250902-M-VF398-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319958
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines fly aboard U.K. A400 aircraft to Norwegian Island, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download