U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Defender and 1st Battalion 10th Marines fly aboard a U.K Royal Air Force A400 aircraft with a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during an exercise at an undisclosed location within the European Theater, on Sept. 2, 2025. The Norwegian-led arctic operation was a first-of-its-kind mission to conduct rapid insertion of military assets to remote and austere location. The operation focused on NATO sea denial and maritime domain awareness capabilities and helps set conditions to quickly respond and defeat any crisis or threat to NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978253
|VIRIN:
|250902-M-VF398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111319958
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines fly aboard U.K. A400 aircraft to Norwegian Island, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.