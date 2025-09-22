Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW chaplain corps at the heart of U.S. and allied training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 86th Airlift Wing chaplain corps host over 100 U.S. and allied nations’ chaplains and religious affairs support specialists for simulated mass casualty events in a large-scale combat operation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16-17, 2025. Throughout the training, chaplains practiced ministry during chaotic situations and simulated ramp ceremonies honoring the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 05:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978242
    VIRIN: 250918-F-TC128-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319853
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW chaplain corps at the heart of U.S. and allied training, by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86 AW
    Chaplain Corps Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download