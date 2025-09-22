The 86th Airlift Wing chaplain corps host over 100 U.S. and allied nations’ chaplains and religious affairs support specialists for simulated mass casualty events in a large-scale combat operation training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16-17, 2025. Throughout the training, chaplains practiced ministry during chaotic situations and simulated ramp ceremonies honoring the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 05:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978242
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-TC128-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111319853
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW chaplain corps at the heart of U.S. and allied training, by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.