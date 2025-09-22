Day 8 - Week of the NCO - Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras. On Nov. 7, 2024, Kras, a member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Eighth Army, heroically intervened to extinguish a fire threatening a barn and livestock near Pyeongtaek, South Korea. He was recognized by the local cities as a hero and was honored at their city halls. Kras' quick thinking prevented a potentially devastating fire from spreading further, earning him praise from the local fire chief. Kras demonstrated selfless service and bravery, even off duty.