    Day 8 - Week of the NCO - Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras. On Nov. 7, 2024, Kras, a member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Eighth Army, heroically intervened to extinguish a fire threatening a barn and livestock near Pyeongtaek, South Korea. He was recognized by the local cities as a hero and was honored at their city halls. Kras' quick thinking prevented a potentially devastating fire from spreading further, earning him praise from the local fire chief. Kras demonstrated selfless service and bravery, even off duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 07:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 978241
    VIRIN: 250925-A-KB025-5187
    Filename: DOD_111319851
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Fire
    South Korea
    Week of the NCO
    Shaw Kras

