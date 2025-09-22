Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras. On Nov. 7, 2024, Kras, a member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Eighth Army, heroically intervened to extinguish a fire threatening a barn and livestock near Pyeongtaek, South Korea. He was recognized by the local cities as a hero and was honored at their city halls. Kras' quick thinking prevented a potentially devastating fire from spreading further, earning him praise from the local fire chief. Kras demonstrated selfless service and bravery, even off duty.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 07:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|978241
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-KB025-5187
|Filename:
|DOD_111319851
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Day 8 - Week of the NCO - Staff Sgt. Shaw Kras, by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.