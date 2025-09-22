Week of the NCO - Change of Responsibility Video

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, Eighth Army acting commanding general, has a message for Week of the NCO to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Weaver.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 07:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|978240
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-KB025-8707
|Filename:
|DOD_111319846
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
