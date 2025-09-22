Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the NCO - Change of Responsibility Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, Eighth Army acting commanding general, has a message for Week of the NCO to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Weaver.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 07:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 978240
    VIRIN: 250925-A-KB025-8707
    Filename: DOD_111319846
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the NCO - Change of Responsibility Video, by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Eighth Army
    COR
    Week of the NCO
    Bolmer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download