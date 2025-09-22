A SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile is fired from an AH-64 Apache helicopter piloted by an aircrew from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade on Aug. 27, 2025. This marks the first live shoot of the SPIKE NLOS by a conventional aviation unit in the United States Central Command theater. The SPIKE NLOS provides Apache crews with an extended-range precision strike capability, allowing engagement of targets obscured by terrain or distance. The live fire validates the integration of the system. (U.S. Army video created by Spc. Max Penn)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978239
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-XV464-2567
|Filename:
|DOD_111319843
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First SPIKE NLOS in U.S. CENTCOM Reel, by SPC Max Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.