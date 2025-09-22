First SPIKE NLOS in U.S. CENTCOM Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile is fired from an AH-64 Apache helicopter piloted by an aircrew from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade on Aug. 27, 2025. This marks the first live shoot of the SPIKE NLOS by a conventional aviation unit in the United States Central Command theater. The SPIKE NLOS provides Apache crews with an extended-range precision strike capability, allowing engagement of targets obscured by terrain or distance. The live fire validates the integration of the system. (U.S. Army video created by Spc. Max Penn)