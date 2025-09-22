Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First SPIKE NLOS in U.S. CENTCOM Reel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Max Penn 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile is fired from an AH-64 Apache helicopter piloted by an aircrew from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade on Aug. 27, 2025. This marks the first live shoot of the SPIKE NLOS by a conventional aviation unit in the United States Central Command theater. The SPIKE NLOS provides Apache crews with an extended-range precision strike capability, allowing engagement of targets obscured by terrain or distance. The live fire validates the integration of the system. (U.S. Army video created by Spc. Max Penn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978239
    VIRIN: 250910-A-XV464-2567
    Filename: DOD_111319843
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

