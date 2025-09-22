19th ESC Hosts 2025 Chuseok Reception to Strengthen U.S. ROK Alliance and Community Bonds

“You’re all examples of what makes this Army great and what makes this alliance great”
Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, 19ESC Commanding General
On September 19, 2025, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosted its Chuseok Reception in Daegu, bringing together over 300 guests including U.S. and ROK service members, families, and local leaders.
In this highlight video, Brig. Gen. Pak shares his appreciation for the teamwork that made the event possible and expresses gratitude for the “good neighbors” in our community who continue to support and strengthen the U.S. ROK alliance.
This event was more than a celebration. It was a reflection of unity, partnership, and shared commitment.
#Team19
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978238
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-TI445-2037
|Filename:
|DOD_111319813
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
