    19th ESC Hosts 2025 Chuseok Reception to Strengthen U.S. ROK Alliance and Community Bonds

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    “You’re all examples of what makes this Army great and what makes this alliance great”
    Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, 19ESC Commanding General

    On September 19, 2025, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosted its Chuseok Reception in Daegu, bringing together over 300 guests including U.S. and ROK service members, families, and local leaders.

    In this highlight video, Brig. Gen. Pak shares his appreciation for the teamwork that made the event possible and expresses gratitude for the “good neighbors” in our community who continue to support and strengthen the U.S. ROK alliance.

    This event was more than a celebration. It was a reflection of unity, partnership, and shared commitment.

    #Team19

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 03:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978238
    VIRIN: 250919-A-TI445-2037
    Filename: DOD_111319813
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC Hosts 2025 Chuseok Reception to Strengthen U.S. ROK Alliance and Community Bonds, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

