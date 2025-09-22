19th ESC Hosts 2025 Chuseok Reception to Strengthen U.S. ROK Alliance and Community Bonds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978238" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“You’re all examples of what makes this Army great and what makes this alliance great”

Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, 19ESC Commanding General



On September 19, 2025, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command hosted its Chuseok Reception in Daegu, bringing together over 300 guests including U.S. and ROK service members, families, and local leaders.



In this highlight video, Brig. Gen. Pak shares his appreciation for the teamwork that made the event possible and expresses gratitude for the “good neighbors” in our community who continue to support and strengthen the U.S. ROK alliance.



This event was more than a celebration. It was a reflection of unity, partnership, and shared commitment.



#Team19