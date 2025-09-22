U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with 1st Helicopter Brigade simulate a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 off of the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978233
|VIRIN:
|250923-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111319743
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters simulate recovery of aircraft personnel during Resolute Dragon 25, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
