Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters simulate recovery of aircraft personnel during Resolute Dragon 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with 1st Helicopter Brigade simulate a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 off of the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978233
    VIRIN: 250923-M-AE759-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111319743
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters simulate recovery of aircraft personnel during Resolute Dragon 25, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMLA-169, 1st MAW, ResoluteDragon25, TRAP, UH-1Y, JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download