Yokota Air Base hosts their 78th annual Air Force Ball at the Taiyo Community Center on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on September 20, 2025. The Hollywood red carpet themed event celebrated the continued progression of global mobility, air superiority, and the alliance between the United States and Japan.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 00:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978231
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111319615
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Yokota Air Force Ball, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.