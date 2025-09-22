Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Yokota Air Force Ball

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts their 78th annual Air Force Ball at the Taiyo Community Center on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on September 20, 2025. The Hollywood red carpet themed event celebrated the continued progression of global mobility, air superiority, and the alliance between the United States and Japan.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 00:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978231
    VIRIN: 250920-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319615
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Yokota AB
    AFN Tokyo
    air force
    japan
    Air Force Ball 2025

