2025 NAF Atsugi Bon Odori Festival

NAF Atsugi hosts their Bon Odori Festival in Atsugi, Japan on September 6, 2025. This open-base event provided immersive entertainment from both American and Japanese cultures.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978230
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111319612
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
