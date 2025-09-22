Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 NAF Atsugi Bon Odori Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    NAF Atsugi hosts their Bon Odori Festival in Atsugi, Japan on September 6, 2025. This open-base event provided immersive entertainment from both American and Japanese cultures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978230
    VIRIN: 250906-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319612
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 NAF Atsugi Bon Odori Festival, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAF Atsugi
    Bon Odori Festival
    AFN Tokyo
    Navy
    japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download