Rally Point Grand Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rally Point, a new entertainment facility, opened Sept. 19 at Camp Carroll in Waegwan.

The center features virtual reality, arcade games, string bowling, and spaces for unit functions and private events. It provides Soldiers, Families, and authorized personnel with a venue for recreation, dining, and community activities. The center was established to give Soldiers stationed at Camp Carroll with a modern venue to relax and connect, in a community where recreational options have been limited.