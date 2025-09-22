Rally Point Grand Opening

Rally Point, a new entertainment facility, opened Sept. 19 at Camp Carroll in Waegwan.
The center features virtual reality, arcade games, string bowling, and spaces for unit functions and private events. It provides Soldiers, Families, and authorized personnel with a venue for recreation, dining, and community activities. The center was established to give Soldiers stationed at Camp Carroll with a modern venue to relax and connect, in a community where recreational options have been limited.
|09.18.2025
|09.24.2025 21:53
|Video Productions
|978227
|250919-O-PQ498-5678
|DOD_111319460
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|0
|0
