    Rally Point Grand Opening

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Rally Point, a new entertainment facility, opened Sept. 19 at Camp Carroll in Waegwan.
    The center features virtual reality, arcade games, string bowling, and spaces for unit functions and private events. It provides Soldiers, Families, and authorized personnel with a venue for recreation, dining, and community activities. The center was established to give Soldiers stationed at Camp Carroll with a modern venue to relax and connect, in a community where recreational options have been limited.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 21:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978227
    VIRIN: 250919-O-PQ498-5678
    Filename: DOD_111319460
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

