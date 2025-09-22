Hartford Sailors Visit Springfield Armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250924-N-ME988-2001 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Sept. 24, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) tour the Springfield Armory National Historic Site in Springfield, Mass., as part of Connecticut River Valley Navy Week, Sept. 24, 2025. Connecticut River Valley Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy video by Torpedoman's Mate Fireman Todd Edwards)