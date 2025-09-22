UNITAS 2025: Japan's JS Shimakaze (TV 3521) and JS Kashima (TV 3508) in Naval Station Mayport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial view of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Shimakaze (TV 3521) and JS Kashima (TV 3508) departing Naval Station Mayport in Florida on Sept. 19, 2025 after participating in UNITAS 2025. UNITAS is an annual multinational maritime exercise that has taken place since 1960. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations to enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez)