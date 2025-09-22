GRINDSET: Seabees Physically Train

A video showcasing Seabees physically training on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 24, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978195
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-VX022-5413
|Filename:
|DOD_111319269
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
