    GRINDSET: Seabees Physically Train

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A video showcasing Seabees physically training on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 24, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978195
    VIRIN: 250924-N-VX022-5413
    Filename: DOD_111319269
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRINDSET: Seabees Physically Train, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB-3
    NBVC
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    Seabees
    PRT

