    91st ARS Homecoming at MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Family and friends welcome back deployed service members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 15-16, 2025. The support of military families is the backbone of the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    91st ARS
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    6ARW
    deployment
    Homecoming

