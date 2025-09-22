Luke AFB EOD MEDVAC B-Roll at Gila Bend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen, assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct a joint medical evacuation exercise with U.S. Army soldiers, Sept. 24, 2025, at Gila Bend, Arizona. The training allowed Airmen to practice critical skills like casualty care, hoist operations, and helicopter-loading procedures under realistic conditions. This exercise is paramount to building mission-ready Airmen by ensuring they can provide life-saving care in a high-pressure environment and maintaining a lethal, combat-ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)