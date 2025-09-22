Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB EOD MEDVAC B-Roll at Gila Bend

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen, assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct a joint medical evacuation exercise with U.S. Army soldiers, Sept. 24, 2025, at Gila Bend, Arizona. The training allowed Airmen to practice critical skills like casualty care, hoist operations, and helicopter-loading procedures under realistic conditions. This exercise is paramount to building mission-ready Airmen by ensuring they can provide life-saving care in a high-pressure environment and maintaining a lethal, combat-ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978180
    VIRIN: 250910-F-KD516-2001
    Filename: DOD_111318987
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB EOD MEDVAC B-Roll at Gila Bend, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Helicopter Crew Chief

    Medical Evacuation Exercise

    Joint-Service Exercise

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    Luke Air Force Base

    TAGS

    soldiers
    56th Fighter Wing
    Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field
    U.S. Army
    Airmen
    UH-60 Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download