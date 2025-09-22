Luke AFB EOD MEDVAC B-Roll at Gila Bend

U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen, assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct a joint medical evacuation exercise with U.S. Army soldiers, Sept. 24, 2025, at Gila Bend, Arizona. The training allowed Airmen to practice critical skills like casualty care, hoist operations, and helicopter-loading procedures under realistic conditions. This exercise is paramount to building mission-ready Airmen by ensuring they can provide life-saving care in a high-pressure environment and maintaining a lethal, combat-ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978180
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-KD516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111318987
|Length:
|00:10:59
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
UH-60 Black Hawk
Helicopter Crew Chief
Medical Evacuation Exercise
Joint-Service Exercise
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Luke Air Force Base