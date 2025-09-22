Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Cab and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Sling Load B-roll

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, work alongside Soldiers and aircraft assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during sling load training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2025. The training consisted of utilizing multiservice helicopter sling loads to train single-point load and dual-point load rigging procedures. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978174
    VIRIN: 250213-A-BY519-9848
    Filename: DOD_111318774
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GEORGIA, US

