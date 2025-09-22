3rd Cab and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Sling Load B-roll

U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, work alongside Soldiers and aircraft assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during sling load training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2025. The training consisted of utilizing multiservice helicopter sling loads to train single-point load and dual-point load rigging procedures. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
