Members of the 301st Security Forces Squadron pay their respect to those affected by the events of September 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978172
|VIRIN:
|250914-F-FW955-2309
|Filename:
|DOD_111318753
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck, by SSgt Richard Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.