    AFMC All-Star Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Edward Pajak 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted an All-Star Mentoring Panel featuring high-achieving award winners from across the command, Sept. 24. The panelists shared mentoring stories and offered advice on how mentorship helped them to achieve peak performance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 978170
    VIRIN: 250924-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_111318729
    Length: 01:07:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC All-Star Mentoring Panel, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMCmentor
    mentor

