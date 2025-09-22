1-44 Air Defense Artillery Uncases their Colors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery, uncases their colors and is welcomed home from the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility to Fort Hood, Texas on Sept 20th, 2025. Uncasing the colors is a significant event, symbolizing the unit’s return home and reaffirming the bond between Soldiers and the Families who stood by them throughout the deployment.