    1-44 Air Defense Artillery Uncases their Colors

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu and Capt. Russell ShirleyJones

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery, uncases their colors and is welcomed home from the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility to Fort Hood, Texas on Sept 20th, 2025. Uncasing the colors is a significant event, symbolizing the unit’s return home and reaffirming the bond between Soldiers and the Families who stood by them throughout the deployment.

    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

