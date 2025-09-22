1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery, uncases their colors and is welcomed home from the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility to Fort Hood, Texas on Sept 20th, 2025. Uncasing the colors is a significant event, symbolizing the unit’s return home and reaffirming the bond between Soldiers and the Families who stood by them throughout the deployment.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978169
|VIRIN:
|250920-A-MF603-4283
|Filename:
|DOD_111318721
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Uncases their Colors, by SSG Christopher Neu and CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.