    Coast Guard Rescues Man After Capsizing Off Oregon Coast

    WALDPORT, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station North Bend rescue a man after the boat he was in became disabled and capsized in the waters off Waldport, Oregon, Sept. 23, 2025. The man was safely hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital to be seen by local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978163
    VIRIN: 250923-G-SG988-1790
    Filename: DOD_111318644
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WALDPORT, OREGON, US

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    North Bend Coast Guard
    helicopter
    SAR
    Oregon

