Coast Guard Rescues Man After Capsizing Off Oregon Coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978163" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station North Bend rescue a man after the boat he was in became disabled and capsized in the waters off Waldport, Oregon, Sept. 23, 2025. The man was safely hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital to be seen by local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video)