Coast Guard Rescues Man After Capsizing Off Oregon Coast

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station North Bend rescue a man after the boat he was in became disabled and capsized in the waters off Waldport, Oregon, Sept. 23, 2025. The man was safely hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital to be seen by local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
