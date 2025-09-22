Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small UAS course improves Dogface Soldier adapability

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Monica, leads dogface Soldiers in a Small Unmanned Aircraft System Course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 19, 2025. The course focused practical applications of small unmanned aircraft systems equipped with a transmission system as part of the Army's overall Transforming in Contact, or TiC, initiative, which is dedicated to enhancing a unit's ability to adapt to rapid changes on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978159
    VIRIN: 250919-A-XI851-7194
    Filename: DOD_111318535
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Rock of the Marne, 3rd ID

