    Seneca Chief Navigates Black Rock Lock for Erie Canal Bicentennial

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Seneca Chief, a replica 19th-century packet boat, passes through the Black Rock Lock during its journey across the state, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 24, 2025. The boat's voyage commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal, which is connected to Lake Erie and the Great Lakes by the lock. (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978154
    VIRIN: 250924-A-FB511-4035
    Filename: DOD_111318437
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seneca Chief Navigates Black Rock Lock for Erie Canal Bicentennial, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Erie Canal Bicentennial

