Seneca Chief Navigates Black Rock Lock for Erie Canal Bicentennial

The Seneca Chief, a replica 19th-century packet boat, passes through the Black Rock Lock during its journey across the state, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 24, 2025. The boat's voyage commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal, which is connected to Lake Erie and the Great Lakes by the lock. (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).