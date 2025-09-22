Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catching Up With The Commander: Staff Sgt. Jake Magda

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Jake Magda, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, have a candid conversation over a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. Magda shares his story recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978153
    VIRIN: 250916-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_111318426
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Boom Operator
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    Work-Life Balance
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    air force

