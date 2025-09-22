U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Jake Magda, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, have a candid conversation over a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. Magda shares his story recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978153
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111318426
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Catching Up With The Commander: Staff Sgt. Jake Magda, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
