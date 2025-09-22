Catching Up With The Commander: Staff Sgt. Jake Magda

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Jake Magda, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, have a candid conversation over a game of catch at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. Magda shares his story recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)