Army Reserve medical officers train with MATTi female manikin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct hands-on medical training with the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as the MATTi, female training manikin and other training aides at Regional Training Support–Medical in Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 14, 2025. To increase battlefield survivability, female manikins are being introduced to the training audience to ensure that all service members receive the proper triage and care at home and in theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)