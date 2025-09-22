U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct hands-on medical training with the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as the MATTi, female training manikin and other training aides at Regional Training Support–Medical in Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 14, 2025. To increase battlefield survivability, female manikins are being introduced to the training audience to ensure that all service members receive the proper triage and care at home and in theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|09.14.2025
|09.24.2025 14:27
|Package
|978146
|250914-A-YH571-1001
|DOD_111318147
|00:02:03
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
This work, Army Reserve medical officers train with MATTi female manikin, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
