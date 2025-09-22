Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force Leadership Short - AFA 25 CMSSF “Power Projection Platforms"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    CMSSF John F. Bentivegna speaks at AFA 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978144
    VIRIN: 250923-F-ML658-1003
    Filename: DOD_111318099
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Leadership Short - AFA 25 CMSSF “Power Projection Platforms", by SSgt Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Operations
    Power Projection
    Space Force
    War-fighting capabiity
    AFA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download