Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Department Level Exercise Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 2025 Department-level exercise series was about more than just numbers and objectives. It was a chance to test our mettle in a contested environment, to prove that our resolve and our capabilities can deter aggression and, if necessary, defeat threats to our national security. We focused on three core themes: building our warfighters, re-establishing deterrence, and strengthening the bonds with our partners.

    Through personal accounts from Airmen and Guardians, we explore key themes such as the importance of global partnerships, the challenges of operating with limited resources, and the dedication required to prepare for a high-end fight.

    The 2025 Department-Level Exercise Series was a crucial investment in the readiness and lethality of the Department of the Air Force. By continuing to work alongside our allies and partners and pushing the boundaries of operational capabilities, the DAF aims to ensure regional and global peace and stability for years to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978139
    VIRIN: 092325-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 250000
    Filename: DOD_111317968
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Department Level Exercise Overview, by Jamie Chapman and Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    DLE
    Department of the Air Force
    US Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download