2025 Department Level Exercise Overview

The 2025 Department-level exercise series was about more than just numbers and objectives. It was a chance to test our mettle in a contested environment, to prove that our resolve and our capabilities can deter aggression and, if necessary, defeat threats to our national security. We focused on three core themes: building our warfighters, re-establishing deterrence, and strengthening the bonds with our partners.



Through personal accounts from Airmen and Guardians, we explore key themes such as the importance of global partnerships, the challenges of operating with limited resources, and the dedication required to prepare for a high-end fight.



The 2025 Department-Level Exercise Series was a crucial investment in the readiness and lethality of the Department of the Air Force. By continuing to work alongside our allies and partners and pushing the boundaries of operational capabilities, the DAF aims to ensure regional and global peace and stability for years to come.