    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) at Fort McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) at Fort McCoy, WI conducting an experiment on additive construction technology to develop materials and equipment solutions for the Army. The ERDC is partnering with Applied Research and Associates to develop innovative technology that essentially prints 3D complex objects using concrete.
    The U.S. Army 3D-print complex infrastructure enables units to directly print on site maneuver enabling infrastructure using primarily local materials. With just a small amount of transported cement, Soldiers can mix, print and build the structures needed to support their mission. Soldiers with Wisconsin and Maryland Army National Guard spent a week getting some hands training and experimentation to provide feedback on the equipment.

    This breakthrough approach:
    • Reduces logistics costs by minimizing transported materials
    • Accelerates construction timelines in the field
    • Strengthens mission readiness and flexibility

    In partnership with industry and academia, ERDC is ensuring our military has the tools to build faster, smarter and more cost-effectively — wherever the mission requires.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    TAGS

    ERDC
    WIARNG
    3D printing capabilities
    engineer training
    Fort McCoy

