Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crusader Day 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-ROLL: U.S. Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base participate in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, Sept. 12, 2025. Footage includes Airmen conducting ruck marches, weapons training, and combat formations as part of the five-day readiness exercise designed to enhance teamwork, mission readiness, and combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978134
    VIRIN: 250918-F-FQ596-6501
    Filename: DOD_111317771
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crusader Day 4, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download