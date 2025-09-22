B-ROLL: U.S. Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base participate in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, Sept. 12, 2025. Footage includes Airmen conducting ruck marches, weapons training, and combat formations as part of the five-day readiness exercise designed to enhance teamwork, mission readiness, and combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978134
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-FQ596-6501
|Filename:
|DOD_111317771
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Crusader Day 4, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.