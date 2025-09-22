Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti visits 173rd Airborne Brigade FPV drone lab

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Spc. James Robinson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti, commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), tours the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s first-person view (FPV) drone lab at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 18, 2025. The CECOM commander spoke with Soldiers about the FPV drone purchasing and building process while visiting the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Robinson)

    (B-Roll shows long, medium, and close-up shots of MG Turinetti visit, taking tour of drone lab.)

