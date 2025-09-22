B-Roll: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti visits 173rd Airborne Brigade FPV drone lab

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti, commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), tours the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s first-person view (FPV) drone lab at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 18, 2025. The CECOM commander spoke with Soldiers about the FPV drone purchasing and building process while visiting the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Robinson)
(B-Roll shows long, medium, and close-up shots of MG Turinetti visit, taking tour of drone lab.)
