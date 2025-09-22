B-Roll: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti visits 173rd Airborne Brigade FPV drone lab

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti, commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), tours the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s first-person view (FPV) drone lab at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 18, 2025. The CECOM commander spoke with Soldiers about the FPV drone purchasing and building process while visiting the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Robinson)



(B-Roll shows long, medium, and close-up shots of MG Turinetti visit, taking tour of drone lab.)