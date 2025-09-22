Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hey, Airman! Activities at The Rock

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kaileyann Rodriguez, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of protocol, narrates a tour of the 386th AEW installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 19, 2025. This video, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, showcases activities, facilities and courses available throughout “The Rock” at the 386th AEW. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 03:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 978104
    VIRIN: 250920-F-MC101-1002
    Filename: DOD_111316850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Hey, Airman!

