Hey, Airman! Activities at The Rock

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kaileyann Rodriguez, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of protocol, narrates a tour of the 386th AEW installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 19, 2025. This video, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, showcases activities, facilities and courses available throughout “The Rock” at the 386th AEW. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)