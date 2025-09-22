U.S. Marines Conduct HIMARS Live-Fire Shoot during Orient Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division utilize High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to execute fire missions during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside servicemembers from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)