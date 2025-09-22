U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Airmen with 374th Airlift Wing unload High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems off a C-130J during Orient Shield 25 at Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside servicemembers from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978102
|VIRIN:
|250919-M-BK941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111316830
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct HIMARS unload during Orient Shield 25, by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
