    U.S. Marines Conduct HIMARS unload during Orient Shield 25

    KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Airmen with 374th Airlift Wing unload High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems off a C-130J during Orient Shield 25 at Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside servicemembers from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978102
    VIRIN: 250919-M-BK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111316830
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP

    USMC, Marines 3/12, 3DMARDIV, Orient Shield 25, OS25, Artillery, Training

