    I Corps Culinarian of the Year Competition Tests Knowledge, Discipline, and Military Bearing

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in Day 1 of the First Corps Junior and Senior Culinarian of the Year Competition were evaluated by senior leaders, showcasing confidence, discipline, and professionalism.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 22:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978090
    VIRIN: 250918-A-PE084-1001
    Filename: DOD_111316462
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #25thID, #ICORPS, #25thinfantrydivision, #Readiness, #92G, #Culinaryspecialist

