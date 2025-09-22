Buddy Squadron 25-5 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Republic of Korea Air Force's 152nd Fighter Squadron from the 17th Fighter Wing hosts aircraft and personnel from the 36th Fighter Squadron for Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, 8-11 Sept, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)