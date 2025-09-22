Buddy Squadron 25-5 B-Roll

Republic of Korea Air Force's 152nd Fighter Squadron from the 17th Fighter Wing hosts aircraft and personnel from the 36th Fighter Squadron for Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, 8-11 Sept, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|09.10.2025
|09.23.2025 21:50
|B-Roll
|978089
|250911-F-LA223-7191
|25091001
|DOD_111316424
|00:02:32
|CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR
|2
|2
