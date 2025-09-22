Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buddy Squadron 25-5 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force's 152nd Fighter Squadron from the 17th Fighter Wing hosts aircraft and personnel from the 36th Fighter Squadron for Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, 8-11 Sept, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978089
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LA223-7191
    PIN: 25091001
    Filename: DOD_111316424
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Squadron 25-5 B-Roll, by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download