    FORGE OA 2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s System Delta 84 (SSC/SD84) successfully delivered the second FORGE Operational Acceptance (OA#2) with new Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) capabilities to the Space Operations Command (SpOC) and the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) at Buckley Space Force Base. This milestone significantly advances missile threat response, accelerating the transition of critical technologies from development to operations for units like SpOC’s 11th Space Warning Squadron (11SWS) and the 26th Intelligence Squadron.

    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:46
    TAGS

    #USSF
    #spacestartshere
    #SpaceForce
    #SpaceSystemsCommand
    #SpaceOperationsCommand

