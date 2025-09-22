Team Air Force at Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edwin Origel, 355th Medical Group instructor supervisor and Spanish translator, speaks on gastroenterology procedures and Maj. Samuel Theis, 88th Medical Group cardiologist, speaks on cardiology procedures at the Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital during AMISTAD 2025, in Chité, Panamá, Sept. 23, 2025. Cardiology and gastroenterology teams helped reduce patient backlog while building their team readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
