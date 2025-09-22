Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Air Force at Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edwin Origel, 355th Medical Group instructor supervisor and Spanish translator, speaks on gastroenterology procedures and Maj. Samuel Theis, 88th Medical Group cardiologist, speaks on cardiology procedures at the Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital during AMISTAD 2025, in Chité, Panamá, Sept. 23, 2025. Cardiology and gastroenterology teams helped reduce patient backlog while building their team readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978078
    VIRIN: 250923-F-DX569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111316127
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Air Force at Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cardiology
    Gastroenterology
    AMISTAD2025
    Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download