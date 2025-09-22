Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAP scholar MSgt Fossi bridges culture gap in Panama

    PANAMA

    09.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Fossi, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron and Language Enabled Airmen Program scholar, speaks about the LEAP program while on mission for AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo de Obaldia, in David, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025. LEAP scholars bridge the language gap, ensuring U.S. military medics can connect with Panamanian patients, provide seamless care and build partnerships with the local country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978076
    VIRIN: 250922-F-DX569-1010
    Filename: DOD_111316092
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PA

