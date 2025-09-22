LEAP scholar MSgt Fossi bridges culture gap in Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Fossi, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron and Language Enabled Airmen Program scholar, speaks about the LEAP program while on mission for AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo de Obaldia, in David, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025. LEAP scholars bridge the language gap, ensuring U.S. military medics can connect with Panamanian patients, provide seamless care and build partnerships with the local country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)