LEAP scholar MSgt Fossi bridges culture gap in Panama

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Fossi, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron and Language Enabled Airmen Program scholar, speaks about the LEAP program while on mission for AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo de Obaldia, in David, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025. LEAP scholars bridge the language gap, ensuring U.S. military medics can connect with Panamanian patients, provide seamless care and build partnerships with the local country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 18:37
|Location:
|PA
