    VFA-213 Participates in Neptune Strike

    NORTH SEA

    09.22.2025

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 and embarked aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in Neptune Strike 25-3, Sept. 22, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
