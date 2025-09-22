VFA-213 Participates in Neptune Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F/A-18F Super Hornets, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 and embarked aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in Neptune Strike 25-3, Sept. 22, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy Courtesy video)