    GAFB AF Birthday Cake Cutting

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelley Metcalf, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, and Airman First Class Jasmine Oniterveros, 17th Training Group student, slice the official Air Force Birthday cake at the Western Winds dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978073
    VIRIN: 250918-F-TB914-4869
    Filename: DOD_111316041
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Goodfellow AFB
    Air Force Birthday
    AFB78

