U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer as part of Exercise Cobra Fury 25.5 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2025. Cobra Fury 25.2 is an annual exercise designed to improve the battalion’s ability to deploy artillery and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to provide accurate, long-range fire in key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978072
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111316025
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct indirect fire artillery missions, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
