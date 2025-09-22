Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct indirect fire artillery missions

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer as part of Exercise Cobra Fury 25.5 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2025. Cobra Fury 25.2 is an annual exercise designed to improve the battalion’s ability to deploy artillery and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to provide accurate, long-range fire in key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978072
    VIRIN: 250913-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111316025
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct indirect fire artillery missions, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, 1/11, M142 Howitzer, Artillery, Cobra 25.2

