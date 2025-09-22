B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct indirect fire artillery missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer as part of Exercise Cobra Fury 25.5 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2025. Cobra Fury 25.2 is an annual exercise designed to improve the battalion’s ability to deploy artillery and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to provide accurate, long-range fire in key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)