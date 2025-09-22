Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF - DC patrols metro

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard patrol the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro station in Washington, D.C. Sept. 22, 2025. The patrol is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe, National Guard

