U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard patrol the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro station in Washington, D.C. Sept. 22, 2025. The patrol is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978069
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111315875
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, JTF - DC patrols metro, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.