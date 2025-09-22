Mendocino National Forest- Drone Highlight Reel

Drone footage of Mendocino National Forest including sweeping landscapes, lookout tower, grasslands, mountains, stands of trees, post wildfire damage, sunrise, sunset, and fuel breaks. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978067
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-NM884-7444
|Filename:
|DOD_111315807
|Length:
|00:14:01
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
