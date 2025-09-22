Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mendocino National Forest- Drone Highlight Reel

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Drone footage of Mendocino National Forest including sweeping landscapes, lookout tower, grasslands, mountains, stands of trees, post wildfire damage, sunrise, sunset, and fuel breaks. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978067
    VIRIN: 240227-O-NM884-7444
    Filename: DOD_111315807
    Length: 00:14:01
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mendocino National Forest- Drone Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

