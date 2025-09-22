Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Air Refueling Squadron performs flyover for Tampa Bay Rays game: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, conduct a flyover during the Tampa Bay Rays game at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. The flyover honored military service and celebrated the enduring partnership between MacDill Air Force Base and the local Tampa Bay community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978062
    VIRIN: 250918-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111315747
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    6 ARW, 91st ARS, Tampa Bay Rays, Flyover, KC-135 Stratotanker, MacDill AFB

