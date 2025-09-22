91st Air Refueling Squadron performs flyover for Tampa Bay Rays game: B-Roll

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, conduct a flyover during the Tampa Bay Rays game at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. The flyover honored military service and celebrated the enduring partnership between MacDill Air Force Base and the local Tampa Bay community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
