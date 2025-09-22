ARA | Jon Pan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Ambassador Jon Pan, shares why he joined the program to continue serving the community in Washington State. While he found success in his civilian career after being in the Army, he missed the sense of service, and sought out volunteer opportunities to satisfy that gap. With his unique background in tech, he leverages his connections as a liaison between companies and the Army Reserve, and found a way to satisfy his desire to serve.



Director: Tim Yao

Camera Operator: Nolan Thermos