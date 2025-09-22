97 AMW C-17 Texas Capital Air Show Promo Video

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing is featured in a short promotion reel for the 2025 Texas Capital Air Show, Sept. 15, 2025. The Texas Capital Airshow is an annual aviation event in Austin, Texas, featuring military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and family-friendly activities celebrating aviation.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978054
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-UX118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111315520
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
