    97 AMW C-17 Texas Capital Air Show Promo Video

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing is featured in a short promotion reel for the 2025 Texas Capital Air Show, Sept. 15, 2025. The Texas Capital Airshow is an annual aviation event in Austin, Texas, featuring military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and family-friendly activities celebrating aviation.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978054
    VIRIN: 250915-F-UX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111315520
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW C-17 Texas Capital Air Show Promo Video, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

